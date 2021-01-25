Homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint until police arrive, broadcasts live on facebook

BATON ROUGE- A homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint and broadcast the entire thing on Facebook live Wednesday until police arrived.



Caesar Ray said his daughter's car alarm went off in the middle of the night. They were working on their home that flooded. That's about the same time that a neighbor called to let them know that she saw a man mulling around their house.



Ray, who has law enforcement training and past experience working for the Department of Corrections, met Roberto Garcia head on in the front yard. He handcuffed him and made sure he stayed put until police arrived.



"You just tried to break into the wrong damn house," Ray is heard saying in the video. "You stay where your located right there. Don't move. Who are you here with? Who are you here with?"



Garcia answered no questions, and was carted off to jail where he was booked on two charges: auto burglary and attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling.



Ray said he's having trouble understanding why his house was targeted when all the lights were on and three cars were in the driveway. He urged other people not to do what he did unless they have law enforcement experience.



"Be vigilant," Ray said. "Continue to be observant, especially when you are coming home. Before you just pull in your driveway, look around and don't just jump out of your vehicle."



Garcia is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on a $20,000 bond.