Homeowner and dog safe after early-morning fire off Wooddale Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner and their dog are unharmed after an early-morning fire Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to a home on Princewood Court off Wooddale Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found the homeowner standing outside as smoke came from the back of the house.

The BRFD said the fire was contained in the back room of the house and part of the attic. No injuries were reported and the fire was under control by 5 a.m..

The cause of the fire was undetermined.