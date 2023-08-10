87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeowner and dog safe after early-morning fire off Wooddale Boulevard

2 hours 19 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 6:38 AM August 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner and their dog are unharmed after an early-morning fire Thursday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to a home on Princewood Court off Wooddale Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found the homeowner standing outside as smoke came from the back of the house. 

The BRFD said the fire was contained in the back room of the house and part of the attic. No injuries were reported and the fire was under control by 5 a.m.. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days