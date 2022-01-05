50°
Homeless suspect arrested after allegedly starting fire in vacant home
BATON ROUGE - A homeless, Baton Rouge woman has been arrested on a charge of arson after she was allegedly seen starting a fire inside of a vacant capital area home.
Fire officials say 36-year-old Wauneka Corbin was seen starting a fire in a vacant home on East Johnson Street on January 4.
When approached by officials regarding the matter, authorities say Corbin admitted to setting fire to a mattress inside of the home.
She was arrested for simple arson and criminal trespass.
