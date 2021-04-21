51°
Hit and run driver crashes into gas station pump, setting it ablaze early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle reportedly crashed into a gas pump at a Baton Rouge gas station, causing a fire to break out at the pump on Wednesday morning.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, first responders were summoned to a gas station near Beechwood Drive and Evangeline Street to extinguish the blaze.
The April 21 collision and ensuing fire occurred sometime before 6 a.m., and officials say the driver fled.
The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.
Authorities are classifying the incident as a hit and run, and say it remains under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the hit and run can call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
