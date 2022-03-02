Latest Weather Blog
Historic Mardi Gras celebrations return to New Roads
NEW ROADS - One of the state's longest running Mardi Gras traditions returned in full force on Tuesday.
The Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade and Lions Club parade are running back-to-back through New Roads starting at 11 a.m.. The parades run through New Roads' downtown district and are some of the largest Carnival celebrations in the entire capital area.
The Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade, the second-oldest parade in the state, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The Lions Club parade celebrated its 78th.
Last year, both parades were reduced to drive-thru-only events because of coronavirus-related restrictions. But crowds once again swarmed Pointe Coupee Parish for the long-running celebration's return.
"It's good to see all the people back great for the community bands going on," paradegoer Robert Hurst said. "We've been waiting on that for the longest. Glad we got that back."
New Roads officials said tens of thousands of people show up for the parades annually.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras returns to New Orleans in a big way
-
Mardi Gras spent locally for residents and out of towners
-
'Top Priority': Biden aims to get gas prices, other costs under control...
-
Scarce supply of oil-based paint spiking cost of home renovations
-
Stink isn't gone after all, residents sick over smell