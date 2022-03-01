70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Historic Mardi Gras celebrations return to New Roads

38 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 1:10 PM March 01, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - One of the state's longest running Mardi Gras traditions returned in full force on Tuesday.

The Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade and Lions Club parade are running back-to-back through New Roads starting at 11 a.m.. The parades run through New Roads' downtown district and are some of the largest Carnival celebrations in the entire capital area. 

The Lions Club parade, the second-oldest parade in the state, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Last year, both parades were reduced to drive-thru-only events because of coronavirus-related restrictions. But crowds once again swarmed Pointe Coupee Parish for the long-running celebration's return. 

See the parade schedule below.

Community Center of Pointe Coupee Mardi Gras Parade

Trending News

Tuesday, March 1, 2022  11 a.m.

Downtown District – W. Main Street

New Roads Lions Club Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, March 1, 2022  2 p.m.

Downtown District – W. Main Street

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days