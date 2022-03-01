Latest Weather Blog
Historic Mardi Gras celebrations return to New Roads
NEW ROADS - One of the state's longest running Mardi Gras traditions returned in full force on Tuesday.
The Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade and Lions Club parade are running back-to-back through New Roads starting at 11 a.m.. The parades run through New Roads' downtown district and are some of the largest Carnival celebrations in the entire capital area.
The Lions Club parade, the second-oldest parade in the state, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.
Last year, both parades were reduced to drive-thru-only events because of coronavirus-related restrictions. But crowds once again swarmed Pointe Coupee Parish for the long-running celebration's return.
See the parade schedule below.
Community Center of Pointe Coupee Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 11 a.m.
Downtown District – W. Main Street
New Roads Lions Club Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 2 p.m.
Downtown District – W. Main Street
