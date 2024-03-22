Historic Lincoln Theater to become museum for Black Louisiana history, culture

BATON ROUGE — The long-awaited transformation of the historic Lincoln Theater began after a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new cultural venue at the corner of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive and Myrtle Walk Street.

The current plan for the theater is to rename to it to the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame Museum and Cultural Center and to use the building as a multi-purpose facility. It will be used to celebrate the history involved with this city, while also serving as a place where shows and events can take place.

Founded in 1949 by Aristotle Chatman and its development committee, the Lincoln Theater was a safe haven for the Black community in Baton Rouge. It was only one of a few theaters African Americans were allowed to go into during segregation.

Performers like James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding were just some of the major stars to walk through this historical building. It was also well-known for numerous small businesses located on the second floor.

For years, this building has sat vacant, but as of late, the city has approved renovation efforts to bring life back to what was once a vital part of the community.

Members of the community said buildings like these are important because it not only brings back a beloved part of the city, but it brings back life to assets like these that still have so much value to the community.

"It's important to celebrate what once was," real estate developer Anthony Kimble said. "But also realize, there's buildings like this, they have value to our future and our next generation also."

Brenda Dunn, the founder and executive director of the the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame Museum and Cultural Center, said that once the renovations are complete, kids will be able to see all the outstanding arts, entertainment and historical presentations and get to learn about African American achievements. The goal is to have them use that as inspiration to chase their dreams and go further.

To build upon this historic facility’s legacy as an entertainment and business complex, the Lincoln Theater became a designated state landmark on The National Registry of Historic Places in December 2010.

Dunn said in a city like Baton Rouge and in a state like Louisiana, the historical buildings speak.

"If we don't treasure our historical buildings, who will?" Dunn said. "It is very important to do that for future generations. That's why we chose to save it and not let it die."

Click here for more information about the history of the theater and what they have planned for the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame Museum and Cultural Center.