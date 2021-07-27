Historic barbershop in downtown BR celebrates grand reopening at new location

BATON ROUGE - A century-old barbershop in downtown Baton Rouge reopened its doors Tuesday at a new location just steps away from the old one.

Lenny Davis, one of the owners, has been cutting hair for 37 years. His grandfather opened the shop before the Great Depression. Now, all the memories that were made in that building are being carried over to a new location across the street.

"It was hard ya know because we have been there for so long. I grew up there really. My dad worked there and my uncles," Davis said.

Lenny says they moved to a new building to keep up with the revitalization of Government Street. Instead of renting like they did in the old building for decades, the owners decided to purchase their own.

"It feels good to have ownership and not have to pay the rent anymore and you come in here in your own new place and it feels pretty good," Davis said.

Now, these barbers plan to keep the old memories while creating now ones for years to come.