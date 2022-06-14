Highway 18 reopened after ammonia leak at Mosaic plant

ST. JAMES - Portions of Hwy. 18 near the Sunshine Bridge were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a chemical leak coming from a nearby ammonia plant.

The St. James Sheriff's Office says it is working on containing the leak. No on- or off-site injuries were reported, but the road closures were put in place as an act of precaution after levels of ammonia were detected near the outside fence.

The roadway was reopened to all traffic later that afternoon.