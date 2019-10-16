Highly-anticipated John Paul Funes sentencing for Thursday rescheduled

BATON ROUGE – Sentencing for the former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation has been delayed a week, WBRZ has learned.

Sentencing for John Paul Funes was scheduled for Thursday (Oct. 17) but it was rescheduled for next week because of a scheduling conflict with the judge, who has a trial Thursday.

Funes entered a guilty plea earlier in the summer to charges of wire fraud and money laundering after a scheme that siphoned off more than $550,000 dollars from the OLOL Foundation.

The scheme embezzled more than a half-million dollars, according to records and previous WBRZ reporting.

An audit of the foundation previously found that Funes used the organization's money for private flights, sporting events and gift cards for himself. But even more details were made public during the proceedings about the scheme that spanned all the way from 2012 to 2018.

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Wednesday for a report on how similar, unrelated cases ended.

Read more background HERE.

Sentencing was re-scheduled for October 24.