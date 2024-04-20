Highland Road near Lee shut down while Baton Rouge fire crews fight blaze; house considered total loss

BATON ROUGE - Police have shut down a portion of Highland Road east of Lee Drive so firefighters can fight a blaze.

The closure covers about a four-block stretch of Highland between Lee and the University Acres neighborhood. A part of a home on the south side of the street is on fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire was reported from the 5500 block of Highland.