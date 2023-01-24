High winds followed by line of strong storms later tonight

There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday with the primary threats being gusty wind, heavy rain and possibly a tornado. Keep in mind, these risks DO NOT imply that all areas will experience severe weather, but everyone located in the risk area should be prepared for that possibility. In addition to that, non-thunderstorm winds of 20-30mph and gusts over 50mph are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday: A bit of sunshine is possible early. Clouds will thicken through the daytime hours. Wind will be the first big story of the day. By afternoon, it will be sustained out of the southeast at 20-30mph with some gusts as high as 50mph possible. The strong onshore flow will help push high temperatures into the upper 60s.

The second big story will be a strong line of rain and thunderstorms that is expected to race across the region from west to east between 4pm and 11pm. Within the storm line, damaging wind gusts over 60mph and heavy rain will be possible. Especially south and east of Baton Rouge, a tornado could spin up along the line and if any storm cells can develop ahead of it, but that is less likely. Precipitation will end from west to east after midnight with winds shifting northwest at 15-25mph. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid 40s.

WHAT 2 KNOW:

HIGH WINDS: Regardless of thunderstorms, gusty winds will be a hazard throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds of 20-30mph with gusts over 50mph could cause tree and power line damage.

SEVERE WEATHER: A line of thunderstorms will move across the area during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Damaging Wind Chances: there is a 30% chance of damaging wind gusts over 60mph within 25 miles of any given point in the enhanced risk area and a 15% chance in the slight risk area.

Tornado Chances: there is a 10% percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any given point in the enhanced risk area and a 5% chance in the slight risk area. The tornado threat is extremely conditional meaning that tornadoes will only be able to develop if warm, moist air can advance inland. Therefore, the threat for tornadoes will increase southward from I-12 to the coast.

Hail: there is a 5% chance of large hail within 25 miles of any given point in the enhanced and slight risk area.

Rain: 1-3 inches of rain is expected with the highest amounts north and west of Baton Rouge. Isolated flooding will be possible in these areas.

TIMING: The threat for severe weather and rain will be limited to a window between 4pm and 11pm.

SAFETY: With the threat for severe storms please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as the weather unfolds.

If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. If a flash flood warning is issued, do not drive on flooded roads and avoid low lying areas. For more on severe weather safety, CLICK HERE.

Up Next: Winds will continue to ease on Wednesday, remaining out of the northwest at 10-15mph. Breaks in the clouds will become more likely through the day with high temperatures stopping in the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will be clear and a bit cooler than average. Expect lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Saturday is expected to stay dry but rain showers will return for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

