75°
Latest Weather Blog
High water temporarily shuts down entrance to Southern University
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding caused the entrance to Southern University on Harding Boulevard to shut down.
The university temporarily redirected visitor traffic to Swan Streets, where it was directed through the F.G. Clark Activity Center back to Harding Boulevard.
Trending News
Keep up with the weather with The Storm Station here, and stay up to date with traffic updates here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teens who led police on high-speed chase through Livonia couldn't be jailed...
-
Ascension Parish officials plan new roundabout near Prairieville High School
-
Fans racing to buy tickets for first-ever LSU vs. Southern football game
-
Baton Rouge judge blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, allowing clinics to stay open...
-
Amid unpaid bills and multiple bus fires this year, bus system downplays...