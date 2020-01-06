High-speed chase in New Orleans ends with one dead, two injured

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say one person was killed and two others injured following a high-speed chase that began with a stolen vehicle in Jefferson Parish and ended in a crash on City Park Avenue.

According to WWL-TV, the crash was reported around 4:20 a.m., Monday, on City Park Avenue, where the driver collided with a tree and died on the scene.

Two surviving victims were hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials have yet to release the extent of their injuries.

WWL-TV reports that City Park Avenue between Toulouse and North Bernadette Streets was temporarily closed while deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office took over the investigation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it all started around 3:40 a.m. when the SUV involved in the crash was flagged as stolen. About 10 minutes later, when deputies tried to pull the driver over, the SUV took off at an "extreme high rate of speed."

Once the driver sped into the City Park area, they lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, and drove into a tree.

While the Sheriff's Office is investigating how the chase started, the New Orleans Police Department is looking into the deadly crash that ended the chase.