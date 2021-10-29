High schoolers arrested after bringing guns to campus; one of them was stolen

BATON ROUGE - A pair of high school students were arrested Friday after they were found carrying guns on campus.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it was first called to Istrouma High School around 12:30 Friday after staff found a loaded handgun in a 14-year-old's backpack. The ninth-grader would not tell deputies where the gun came from, but it was determined the weapon had been reported stolen.

Around 2:25 that same afternoon, administrators received a tip that another student—a 17-year-old—had also brought a handgun on campus. A school resource officer found the loaded weapon in the student's backpack as the teen was trying to leave campus.

The sheriff's office said no threats had been reported to the school.

Both are charged with carrying a firearm on school property and violating a firearm-free zone. The 14-year-old is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.