High schooler tried to hire hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was arrested on Valentine's Day after she went online looking for someone to kill her ex-boyfriend, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The department said the 14-year-old, a ninth-grade student, was arrested for solicitation of murder. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, police said Tuesday.

Due to her age, police have not released the suspect's name.

The teen reportedly tried to hire a contract killer through rentahitman.com, a satirical website.

The man behind the page, Bob Innes, told KGO-TV last year that he's received hundreds of similar messages from people around the world. Whenever he receives a request that seems legitimate, he forwards it to law enforcement.

"The website has prevented, essentially, 150 murders at this point," Innes said.

Innes was taking an IT course when he and his friends launched the website in 2005 as part of a new business.

"And it was a play on words," Innes explained. "Rent, as in hire us. Hit, as in web hit—visitor traffic, analytics, that sort of thing."

While the business never took off, Innes said he revisited the website several years later to find hundreds of unsettling requests. The web page landed another woman in jail back in 2020 after she tried to order a hit on her ex-husband.

"I sent her an email asking her, 'do you still require our services and would you like to put me in contact with the field operative?' I give everybody a chance to turn around and walk the other way and back out," Innes said.

The vast majority of messages are fake, but Innes said about 10 percent of them have turned into legitimate investigations. Innes told KGO-TV he still gets those requests despite several news reports and numerous red flags indicating the page is just a joke.

------

Editor's note: Police initially reported the teen was a student at McKinley High. However, an administrator said the teen is enrolled at a different school in East Baton Rouge.