High schooler implicated in child porn bust taken into custody at Baton Rouge campus Monday
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was taken into custody at his high school this week after investigators linked him to an online account harboring disturbing videos depicting children being sexually abused.
According to investigative notes from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department was first tipped off about the account in October through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
An investigator said the Dropbox account containing the illicit material was linked to an email address belonging to 19-year-old Damien Crandle Jr., described in arresting documents as a student at Woodlawn High. Deputies were also able to use emails that linked the account to Crandle's TikTok account, further implicating him as the culprit.
Arrest paperwork says Crandle was taken into custody at school Monday and booked on 20 counts for possessing child pornography.
