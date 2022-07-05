High school janitor allegedly groped student on campus, arrested for sexual battery

PONCHATOULA - A custodian at a south Louisiana high school was arrested after he allegedly groped a student attending summer school.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said the assault was first reported June 30 at Ponchatoula High School.

The victim told investigators that Levon Harris, 40, was moving furniture into a vacant classroom when he asked her for help. She said Harris offered her money for helping, and when she refused to take the cash he allegedly slid his hand under her shirt and rubbed her breast.

Harris was booked on a count of sexual battery, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The school system said Tuesday that Harris was no longer an employee.

WBRZ first asked Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley about the arrest this past Friday, but neither released information about the crime prior to Tuesday's news release.