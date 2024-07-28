High School graduates grateful for different, yet meaningful commencement ceremony

BATON ROUGE- Graduating high school seniors are now getting their chance to walk the stage and accept their diplomas after coronavirus-related closures and cancellations.

St. Amant High School held its modified graduation ceremony Wednesday evening, keeping students six feet apart and encouraging guests to do the same.

Just grateful to walk in a commencement celebration, seniors lined up in their caps, gowns, and gator face masks, ready to walk into the next chapter of life.

"It's different, but it's still meaningful. And it's more meaningful because it's different," St. Amant graduate Reese Richardson said.

The difference being space between students, faculty, and guests, but with many other high school seniors left without a proper graduation commemoration, the St. Amant High School students were pleased.

Even the alum were impressed with the modifications considering the circumstances.

"I graduated last year, so it's different to see these chairs all spaced out and I'm just glad they got this opportunity," Alumna Brinnisha Smith said.

Some students say the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends is all that matters.

"This is such a big moment to share with family and friends. I would have been so disappointed if we weren't able to have this," St. Amant graduate Reagan Calvert said.

Keynote speakers shined a light on the class of 2020's commendable accomplishments. One major triumph being the class' ability to overcome adversity and finish strong, despite major changes and hardships amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Four years. Four years of long, hard work, honors classes, AP classes, the flood," St. Amant graduates Bella Taylor and Kaylie Kirkland said.

And of course, the global pandemic.

As students picked up their diplomas, the message was clear. This time has taught them more than academics, it's taught them to adapt and persevere, even during the hardest of times.