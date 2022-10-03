High school football coach arrested for allegedly molesting young girl, bonds out

82°
1 hour 29 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, October 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TERREBONNE PARISH - A football coach at Terrebonne High School was arrested Sept. 30 for allegedly sexually abusing and molesting a juvenile girl. 

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 24-year-old Bobby Sewire on Monday morning in an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of a juvenile girl. The office received information about Sewire on Sept. 28 alleging that he was involved with a juvenile female and the Special Victim's Unit Detectives became involved. 

Detectives contacted the victim, who confirmed the allegations against Sewire. 

During the course of the investigation, detectives found that Sewire was affiliated with THS as a football coach. 

Sewire was arrested and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile and was jailed. He was later released on a $15,000 bond.

WBRZ has reached out to THS officials for comment. 

