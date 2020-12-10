Latest Weather Blog
Heavy law enforcement presence reported along busy street in Brusly early Thursday morning
BRUSLY - Sources say a reported police pursuit occurred in West Baton Rouge, early Thursday (Dec. 10) morning.
A source informed WBRZ of a heavy police presence along a busy thoroughfare in Brusly shortly after midnight.
The source said personnel with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (WBRSO) were being assisted by the Baton Rouge Police Department and representatives from Louisiana State Police in the pursuit of a man suspected of participating in a shooting.
Sources add that a woman who appeared to somehow be associated with the incident detained by authorities.
At this time, details related to the incident are few and law enforcement has yet to confirm the above information.
This is a developing situation, please refer to this article for updates as WBRZ continues to reach out to West Baton Rouge Parish officials for confirmation of the incident.
