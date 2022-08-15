HEAT ADVISORY Tuesday, rain increases later in the week

In August, we often say it is either storms or heat. For the next day or so, it is heat.

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10am 7pm Tuesday across the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish. Heat index values of 108 to 112 degrees are expected increasing the chance of heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/1BhCqneDvL — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 15, 2022

Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy. Low temperatures will stop around 76 degrees. In the absence of many showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies will result in a hot and humid afternoon on Tuesday. High temperatures will tip around 95 degrees but dew point temperatures in the mid 70s will cause feels-like temperatures to max out at 107 degrees or higher during the peak heat of the day.

Up Next: Wednesday should still be primarily dry for most of the viewing area, leading to another steamy afternoon. There is a slightly better shot at a rogue shower or thunderstorm. However, substantial changes will come on Thursday as a moist, tropical air mass takes hold once again. A weakening front stalling around I-20 will remain in place for a few days. Through Saturday, mostly cloudy skies will quickly give way to scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The added clouds and rain will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean there are no active systems. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation With a slightly drier atmosphere overhead, relative to last week, precipitation struggled to develop around the forecast area and this should be the case through the middle of the week. While isolated convection remains possible, most neighborhoods will stay dry with heat being the dominant weather item. With high temperatures climbing into the mid 90s and dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 70s thanks to all of the recent rain, feels-like temperatures will near heat advisory criteria. A weakening front will approach the area on Thursday with deep, tropical moisture pooling in the atmosphere ahead of it. Both features will stay in place through Saturday. This combination, like last week, could result in some areas of heavy rain and localized flooding. After Saturday, the upper level trough of low pressure driving the cold front southward will escape to the east of the region. Stalled near I-20, the front will then diminish or even retreat north as a warm front. With no significant drying in the atmosphere and no ridge of high pressure to suppress convection, daily showers and thunderstorms should be in normal timing and distribution into early next week.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.