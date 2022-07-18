HEAT ADVISORY Tuesday, possible several afternoons this week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 12 - 7pm Tuesday for parishes and counties north of I-10. The heat index or feels-like temperatures could exceed 108 degrees for several hours.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Next 24 Hours: Skies will gradually clear tonight with low temperatures pulling back into the mid 70s. Steam and some sun will quickly push high temperatures into the mid 90s on Tuesday. Expect the heat and humidity combination to produce feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees during the middle of the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but coverage will be on the low side over the viewing area as a whole.

Up Next: With an upper level ridge extending over the local area this week, sinking and warming air will lead to fewer showers and thunderstorms as well as slightly higher temperatures. Expect daily showers and thunderstorms that pop to affect about 20-40 percent of the viewing area. The National Weather Service may re-issue the heat advisory on multiple days due to highs in the mid 90s, lows in the mid 70s and heat indices over 108 degrees. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: Going into Tuesday we will start a gradual warming trend with an upper level ridge of high pressure building overhead and decreasing daily rain coverage, especially west of I-55. There won't be a total lack of convection, but it will certainly become more scarce. In the low levels, southerly winds will continue to draw rich low level moisture into the area. With high temperatures moving up due to lower rain coverage plus the high humidity, heat index values will begin exceeding advisory criteria starting on Tuesday and likely continuing on Wednesday as well. The ridge will extend even more over our region going into the end of the week. With a weak surface high pressure system centered over the Southeast, onshore flow will continue and this will result in continued summer steam with isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms, at best.

--Josh

