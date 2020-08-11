Heart condition caused by COVID fuels college football unknown fate

As health concerns attributed to COVID-19 are on the rise for student-athletes, college athletic leagues continue grapple with the possibility of canceling the fall sports season due to the illness.

According to ESPN, Myocarditis triggered by the coronavirus is a condition that inflames the heart has been detected in at least five Big Ten Conference athletes.

Myocarditis can lead to heart damage and sudden cardiac arrest if left untreated.

The medical condition coupled with the inability to control external factors on teams is apart of the driving force from the Big Ten Conference to have other conferences like the SEC to cancel or move the football season.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appearing on 'Good Morning America" Tuesday saying, "We've been very deliberate in our decision-making and not put young people in the helmets and pads for practice."

"We've been thoughtful about what this entire summer may look like and moved the start of our season back to September 26th, three weeks after the last of our campuses return because we'll be continually monitoring what happens in our communities and states and our time line is really based on the vision of a biostatistician way back in April said to me, listen this, is a new virus. We have not been through this before."

"So, the longer you take to make decisions, the better information you'll have available to make those decisions and that's been wise counsel and counsel we've heeded every step along the way."

LSU is slated to play in late September against Ole Miss, and start classes on August 24.

According to The Advocate, SEC presidents met on Monday to monitor the ongoing changes of the pandemic.

Currently, Southern University's conference, SWAC, has football starting in the spring while other Louisiana schools in conferences that include the Sun Belt is replicating the SEC's move to push on with the currently slated fall season.

President Trump, who welcomed the National Championship Tigers to the White House in mid-January sent out a tweet on Monday saying "Play College Football!"

LSU football head coach Ed Oregeron spoke about the the unknowns surrounding the current season saying, "The easiest thing to do right now is say no. But we want to compete for our players and find out what's best for them. At the end, if our players can't play, I'm not going to put them in harms way. They know that."

