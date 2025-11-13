Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged Charlie Kirk comments

BATON ROUGE - A hearing will be held Friday afternoon for a Southern University law professor who was suspended following comments she reportedly made on social media about conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk being shot to death.

The Southern University Law Center Office of Academic Affairs is holding a formal panel hearing for Kelly Carmena, who allegedly said she would "1000% wish death on people like [Kirk]" and that he is the "epitome of evil" following the 31-year-old being killed at an event in Utah.

According to Southern Board Chairman Tony Clayton at the time, Carmena was suspended for cause and it appeared she violated rules. Clayton also said he doesn't think a professor teaching kids should wish death on anybody.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in a closed session.