Head-on crash reported in Iberville Parish near I-10
GROSSE TETE - There were serious injuries in a head-on crash in Iberville Parish Wednesday.
Authorities were dispatched to the multi-vehicle wreck under the I-10 overpass in Grosse Tete after 3 p.m.
One of the people involved was critically injured.
State Police is investigating the crash.
