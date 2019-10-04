Head-on collision kills 80-year-old man in French Settlement; Driver arrested

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A man arrested Thursday is facing multiple charges—including DWI—for his involvement in a fatal accident that occurred last month.

On Sept. 13, 39-year-old Brian Jackson of French Settlement was traveling southbound on La. Hwy. 16 near Mecca Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck. Police say he crossed over a double-yellow line and crashed head-on into a Ford F150 driven by 80-year-old Robert McLaughlin, also of French Settlement.

McLaughlin was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge. Six days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Jackson was arrested Oct. 3 and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for vehicular homicide and 2nd offense DWI.