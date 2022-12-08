'He has nothing to lose': Search continues for convicted killer mistakenly released from prison

DONALDSONVILLE - State and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for a convicted killer who was mistakenly released from prison a week ago.

Michael "Ma Man" LeBlanc was let out of jail despite two detainers that should have kept him locked up.

"This all could have been avoided if someone read the documents," District Attorney Ricky Babin said.

Babin said his patience is wearing thin over a mistake that should not have happened. When asked who is responsible for the failure, Babin responded, "DOC, the Department of Corrections. Stop being in such a hurry to open up the jail doors and let everyone out until you do your homework and see who they are."

The Department of Corrections told WBRZ Wednesday it conducted a pre-release screen on LeBlanc in May 2022. It pinned the blame on Madison Parish.

"He was in the custody and control of Madison/Riverbend last week," DOC Spokesman Ken Pastorick said. "He was not a DOC inmate at that time."

However, DOC said he now has an active arrest warrant because he did not meet with a parole officer within 48 hours of his release last week.

"The only reason we know he is out is a civilian told one of our deputies, 'I think I've seen Michael Leblanc,'" Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Leblanc known as "Ma Man" was convicted of second-degree murder five years ago. A jury found him guilty in the shooting death of Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in June of 2014. Wilson was killed while he sat on his porch at his home on Elizabeth Street.

"How he got out of jail is very confusing to me. It's very frustrating to me and this community, and it shouldn't have happened. But he needs to be back in jail," Webre said.

Babin said the priority now is getting him back in custody. I don't want to use names, but we think there are witnesses that could be at risk," Babin said. "There's victim's families that are concerned. It's the worst of both worlds. He has nothing to lose."

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.