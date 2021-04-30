79°
Hazel London, famous for viral WBRZ interview, wants you to get vaccinated at Bella Noche

1 hour 30 minutes 1 second ago Friday, April 30 2021 Apr 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 2:50 PM April 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - If you can't decide where to get a COVID vaccine, Hazel London wants you to know exactly where you can go.

London, famous for her charismatic 2015 interview with WBRZ after an incident at Bella Noche, is helping get the word out: The club is offering free crawfish and vaccines this weekend only.

The venue is one of three vaccination sites the city is promoting this weekend. Kendell King with Cajun Cowboy is donating crawfish for the Bella Noche event.

-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

4000 Gus Young Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Saturday, 12PM – 4PM
____

-Bella Noche

8190 Plank Rd,
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Saturday, 2PM – 6PM
______

-El Centro Biblico

14720 Old Hammond Hwy,
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Saturday, 3PM – 7PM

 

