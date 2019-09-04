Haspel unveils new purple & gold seersucker suit; sales benefit LSU Alumni Association

Photo: Haspel

NEW ORLEANS- A New Orleans clothing company has announced plans for an LSU-themed seersucker suit.

The Geaux Tigers Seersucker Suit from Haspel will be a limited-time item and will only be available through the LSU Alumni Association. With a price tag of $695, the offer includes a one-year free membership to the association.

According to the company’s website the suit comes in several sizes, is 100-percent cotton, and has a single-breasted notch lapel.

Orders for the Audubon Traditional Fit suit must be received by October 15. Products ship in February 2020.

If you want to look extra dapper in the 2020 season, click here for more details on how to order.