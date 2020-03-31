Harvey victim knocks armed robber unconscious with brick

Image of Jacob Robinson via JPSO

HARVEY, La.- A gunman with intentions to rob Harvey occupants left in handcuffs after the residents knocked him unconscious with a brick, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says.

The invasion occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday evening at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Orange Blossom Lane in Harvey.

The suspect, later identified as Jacob Robinson, 36, demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. The 33-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to his head during the scuffle with the gunman, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

During the victim's efforts to disarm Robinson, the gun was discharged, authorities said.

An occupant of the home hit Robinson on the head with a brick, knocking him unconscious. He remained unconscious until police arrived, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.

Robinson was booked with aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and several traffic attachments.

He was being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna with a bond set at $178,300, however, he was already being held without a bond as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.