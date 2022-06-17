Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood in Baton Rouge has been without power for roughly a day as Entergy has struggled to reach damaged equipment.

The power company said the outage started around 2 p.m. Thursday and was initially attributed to downed powerlines in the University Hills area. As of around noon Friday, workers were still trying to restore power to the affected households.

An Entergy spokesperson said Friday that the damaged equipment was located in a rear alley behind someone's home, making it inaccessible to bucket trucks. The company said the homeowner refused to let crews onto their property with specialized equipment to reach the damaged lines, meaning workers had to manually climb the utility pole to make repairs.

A spokesperson said the process is admittedly "taking some time" due to their limited access.

This is a developing story.