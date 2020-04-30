Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapses; At least 2 dead, several injured

Image: KATC

UPDATE: Gov. Edwards says at least two people are dead, two are missing, and at least 18 are injured after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed Saturday morning in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS - A scary scene was captured on video this Saturday morning showing a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street collapsing onto the road.

The building had been under construction for several months now. It is unclear what caused the collapse.

So far, Acadian Ambulance, who is providing aid to New Orleans EMS, has reported 13 patients transported for treatment and according to WWL-TV, it is believed there are still people trapped inside.

An eyewitness captured the moment the building came crashing down, providing it to WWL-TV.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. No injuries reported. Stay with WWL-TV for more. pic.twitter.com/AxkbniBrZI — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 12, 2019

Governor John Bel Edwards is currently on the scene. A press conference is expected to be held at some point.

Authorities have evacuated Uptown side of Bienville, River side of Basin, Downtown Side of Canal and Lake side of Burgundy. Make sure to use caution in the area.

The @NOLAFireDept is evacuating buildings in the red zone bounded by the Uptown side of Bienville, River side of Basin, Downtown Side of Canal and Lake side of Burgundy. If you are in this area, evacuate now and listen to public safety officials! Orange area closed to traffic. ?? pic.twitter.com/kFEreeuGOv — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) October 12, 2019

Saenger tweeted that two performances of the Broadway musical "Wicked" scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans have been canceled due to the collapse.

Today's performances of WICKED have been cancelled due to the emergency situation at the Hard Rock Hotel. For all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster (either online or via phone), refunds will be given automatically. — Saenger Theatre (@SaengerNOLA) October 12, 2019

This is a developing story.