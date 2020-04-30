53°
Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapses; At least 2 dead, several injured

6 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 October 12, 2019 9:45 PM October 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin
Image: KATC

UPDATE: Gov. Edwards says at least two people are dead, two are missing, and at least 18 are injured after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed Saturday morning in New Orleans.

*********

NEW ORLEANS - A scary scene was captured on video this Saturday morning showing a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street collapsing onto the road.

The building had been under construction for several months now. It is unclear what caused the collapse.

So far, Acadian Ambulance, who is providing aid to New Orleans EMS, has reported 13 patients transported for treatment and according to WWL-TV, it is believed there are still people trapped inside.

An eyewitness captured the moment the building came crashing down, providing it to WWL-TV. 

Governor John Bel Edwards is currently on the scene. A press conference is expected to be held at some point.

Authorities have evacuated Uptown side of Bienville, River side of Basin, Downtown Side of Canal and Lake side of Burgundy. Make sure to use caution in the area.

Saenger tweeted that two performances of the Broadway musical "Wicked" scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans have been canceled due to the collapse.

This is a developing story.

