Hammond teenager booked into juvenile detention center after reportedly stabbing classmate three times
HAMMOND - A juvenile is in custody after reportedly stabbing a classmate three times with a "key-knife" during a bathroom fight.
Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the fight happened at Hammond High School Monday morning. One of the two students involved stabbed the other with a small foldable "key-knife."
All three of the puncture wounds were reported to be non-life-threatening.
The student was arrested and will be booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated second-degree battery.
