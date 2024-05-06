88°
Hammond Popeyes catches fire Sunday evening
HAMMOND — A Hammond Popeyes caught fire Sunday evening.
The Hammond Fire Department responded to the fire at the South Morrison Boulevard Popeyes around 6:45 p.m. Firefighters said that when they arrived, flames were coming from the restaurant's roof. It was quickly extinguished and contained to the roof.
No injuries were reported and the fire's cause is still under investigation, the fire department said.
