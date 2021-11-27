54°
Hammond police looking for shooting suspects
HAMMOND - Police are looking for suspects they believe were involved in a shooting that left one person critically injured.
Authorities say the suspects argued with the victim at 1:40 a.m. on Friday in a parking area near the intersection of North Cate Street and East Charles Street. The suspects were seen hitting the victim before shooting him in the chest.
If you have any information on the incident or know the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
