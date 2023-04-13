Hammond man wanted for burglary, battery after hitting homeowner with ATV

HAMMOND - Officers are searching for a man who allegedly hit a homeowner with an ATV before disappearing into a nearby wooded area.

The Hammond Police Department said it was searching for Jason Holtgren, 43, after it responded to a home on Oak Hollow Drive Tuesday on reports of an unknown man on private property. When the homeowners confronted the man—Holtgren—he fled on an ATV, hitting one of the homeowners in the process.

Holtgren was then reportedly seen losing control of the ATV, crashing in a nearby wooded area, and was unable to be located afterward, but left his ID on the scene.

Holtgren has a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.