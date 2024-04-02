77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond man dies after being rear-ended, crashing car into tree

1 hour 33 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2024 Apr 2, 2024 April 02, 2024 4:19 PM April 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was killed after he crashed his truck into a tree following a two-car crash on I-12 eastbound near LA-434 early Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said Alton Henry, 68, was killed after a car struck his Chevrolet Silverado from behind, forcing it off the road and hitting a large tree. Henry was reportedly unrestrained and was pronounced dead when officials arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The other driver, 28-year-old Ankit Khanci of Fresno, California, was also reportedly unrestrained but was not hurt after rear-ending Henry's truck with his Volvo VNL.

Trending News

State Police are still investigating the crash and have taken toxicology samples from both drivers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days