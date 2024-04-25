85°
Hammond-based food supplier eyes $21 million expansion in Tangipahoa Parish

Thursday, April 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — S&W Wholesale Foods, a Hammond-based food supplier, announced a $21 million investment into a new facility in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday.

S&W will acquire a new Hammond facility that will expand the company's operations across the Gulf Coast. The project will retain more than 100 local jobs and create around 60 new construction jobs for renovations, including a roof replacement and refitting to accommodate office space. The expansion will be done by the end of the year.

The company has previously secured partnerships with local companies like Cajun Chef and LA Fish Fry, as well as global brands like Kraft Heinz and Nestlé.

S&W's new project was partially funded by Louisiana Economic Development, who gave the company an incentives package featuring a $700,000 performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs and roof repair.

