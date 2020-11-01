Halloween 2020 in Baton Rouge includes COVID-safe celebrations and food distributions

BATON ROUGE - Across the Capital City, residents celebrated an adjusted Halloween that was adapted to suit life amid a global viral pandemic.

While some wore masks, observed social distancing guidelines, and used unique techniques to pass out candy to trick or treaters, others used the day to ensure every member of their community would have enough to eat in the days to come.

Boo with the Krewe, a Halloween celebration organized by the Phi Gamma Sigma Youth Sorority, kicked off Saturday evening in Scotlandville.

The sorority says it implemented health precautions to keep festival goers safe while enjoying a parade that was held on the corner of Scenic Highway and Rosenwald Road followed by a Halloween festival at the Scotlandville Plaza.

Kristen Wright, one of the event organizers, told WBRZ, "We're doing extra precautions, as far as COVID-related, to make sure everyone stays safe."

These extra precautions included putting the parade's candy into Ziploc plastic bags and only allowing it to be tossed to crowds by individuals wearing rubber gloves. In addition to this, parade organizers chose not to throw beads to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, 'Boo for a Box' took place, an event during which boxes of food were distributed to all who needed them.

The food-giveaway, organized by a partnership between the north Baton Rouge area high school and the Baton Rouge Food Bank, was created with the goal of assisting those especially impacted by the financial strain caused by the COVID health crisis.

Eric Engemann, Cristo Rey President, explained why the distribution was necessary, saying, "Well, the need's great. And I know that the pandemic has had a certain impact on people's lives."

Despite the changes caused by the pandemic, on October 31, Capital City residents found creative ways to make the best of their favorite autumn festivities.