Halftime: LSU women's basketball trails Utah, 33-29, in Sweet 16

56 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, March 24 2023 Mar 24, 2023 March 24, 2023 5:12 PM March 24, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

GREENVILLE, SC - The LSU women's basketball team trails at the half 33-29, that's a season low for first half points for the Tigers. Angel Reese got in foul trouble early, and had to sit out with 8 minutes to go in the half.

LSU is looking to make their first Elite 8 since 2008. 

