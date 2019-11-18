Hack forces state computer system crash; Private info presumed safe

BATON ROUGE - An investigation is underway after some sort of hack forced state computer network officials to disconnect Louisiana government from the internet Monday.

Among the services impacted by the computer outage were driver's license and other DMV business, document filing for food stamps and email communication with most people on the Louisiana network. The websites of most state agencies were also off-line Monday.

Some state employees were sent home early because work was not able to be conducted.

State officials said the government computer network was accessed by someone and something from outside the network in an apparent hack but by Monday afternoon were confident private information was safe. No records were compromised, authorities told WBRZ, and believed tax information, healthcare records and other forms of data held by the state related to citizens was not in jeopardy.

Computers were disconnected from the internet and some employees told WBRZ they were instructed to power computers off.

The crash impacted the Office of Motor Vehicles where authorities suggested people avoid the agency and do business another day. Just before lunchtime, the state driver's license system was working sporadically - some services were available and others were down.

A federal background check system is off-line amid the computer outage, authorities reported late Monday. Known by it's official name, the NCIC, is a database of a person's criminal record history, a list of wanted fugitives and stolen properties and also information about missing persons. It is available to federal authorities along with state and local law enforcement. Information in the NCIC is documented criminal justice agency information and access to that data is restricted to duly authorized criminal justice agencies, the federal government outlines in its explanation of the system. It's unlikely to have an adverse impact on local authorities' ability to make arrests.

The Division of Administration, the governor's business and operation department, said once an issue was realized, protocol called for shutting down all out-going network traffic.

