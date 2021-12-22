Gunfire on Siegen Lane leads to two-parish police chase and crash; Suspect arrested overnight

BATON ROUGE - A multi-parish police chase Tuesday landed a man in jail after a chaotic crime-spree, authorities confirmed to WBRZ.

WBRZ.com was first to report details about gunfire being heard on Siegen Lane Tuesday evening.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to gunfire in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Siegen/Industriplex intersection around 4:30 p.m. Deputies were told as many as 15 shots were fired.

The shooter escaped the scene in a small SUV and drove into Livingston Parish where deputies noticed the vehicle on I-12 and began chasing the driver.

Deputies from Livingston Parish pursued the fleeing driver into Tangipahoa Parish where the vehicle crashed and the driver was arrested.

State Police participated in the pursuit, authorities said. Deputies from Tangipahoa Parish were also involved.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Alexander, 22. Alexander was booked into jail in Tangipahoa Parish.

