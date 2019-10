Gunfire on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana exit, one man injured

Police lights on I-10 as authorities respond to interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE - One person has been taken to a local hospital following a shooting on I-10 near the Mall of Louisiana exit.

First responders were called to the scene of I-10 East just after 6 a.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more details.

This is a developing story.