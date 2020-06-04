86°
Gunfire injures two on edge of BR Garden District Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A double shooting investigation unfolding around the Garden District in Baton Rouge, Thursday morning.
According to sources, both victims were transported from the scene on S. 16th Street near Myrtle Walk Street in critical and stable conditions.
Details are pending on a suspect involved in the incident.
