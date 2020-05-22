Gunfight in Northshore neighborhood leaves three injured

SLIDELL - Three people were shot during an altercation in a Slidell-area neighborhood on Thursday (May 21) night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Kingspoint Subdivision in response to a shooting that left several individuals injured.

Responding deputies learned a group of individuals had gotten into an altercation at a residence within the 200 block of Hollow Rock Court. During the fight, gunfire was exchanged, hitting two men and one woman.

All three were brought to area hospitals with gunshot wounds and at this time, authorities say the three are seriously injured, but in stable condition.

A fourth individual was treated at a local hospital with other injuries sustained in the fight, which is believed to have originated at a Slidell-area business before the parties relocated the Hallow Rock Court residence.

Deputies say their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.