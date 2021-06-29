Guerilla Warfare Paintball shutting down permanently amid fight with parish

LIVINGSTON - The owner of a paintball center in Livingston Parish says he's shutting his business down after complaints from neighbors led to a public spat with the parish government.

Justin King, owner of Guerilla Paintball, said he's permanently closing his location in Livingston Parish. He made the decision after Parish President Layton Ricks called Tuesday to say he would not lift the cease-and-desist order on the business.

King met with the parish council last week to discuss the order, which came from Ricks' office after numerous neighbors filed complaints. Residents who lived near the paintball center complained about the noise, crowded driveways and developments they believed may have violated parish ordinances.

The council said it had no power to lift the cease-and-desist order, putting the decision on the parish president.

King told WBRZ that he may try to reopen his business in another parish.