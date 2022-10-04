63°
Group of women running every day in October to support Breast Cancer Awareness

Monday, October 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff, Taylor Rubach

BATON ROUGE - A group of women is running every morning in October to raise awareness and support patients and survivors of breast cancer for this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

The "Motha Runnas" are a group of women who plan to run in several places around Baton Rouge to show support for not only breast cancer patients, survivors, fighters, and angels but those of other cancers, as well.

The group allowed sponsors to "buy a day" in October with the costs going toward the comfort of cancer patients and their families. 

All proceeds raised go to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

For more information on the group and how to support them, visit its Facebook page here.

