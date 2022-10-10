Group headed to Fort Myers with jam-packed 18 wheeler full of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge City Constables collected supplies for Hurricane Ian victims and shipped out early Monday morning.

“I reached out to the chief in Central, he donated his trailer, we filled that trailer up. We were like, 'this isn't going to work',” Constable Terrica Williams said.

Donations poured in, filling up an entire 18-wheeler donated by the United Cajun Navy.

“We reached out to Todd with the United Cajun Navy and Todd had an 18-wheeler, so we filled that up. We have toiletry items, soap, deodorant, and cleaning supplies.”

Just last week, students from Wildwood and Glen Oaks Elementary schools helped donate 250 cases of water.

“We were able to get the kids together and show them how it is, neighbors helping neighbors and the kids loaded the water up, they placed the water in the back of police cars.”

Now they're headed to Fort Myers, Florida, ready to lend a helping hand.

“The area we're going to, they lost everything. Everybody needs so much in this area and that's what we're going to do, give to the people who truly need the items. Of course, we know all too well how that is because we had a flood in 2016, we've had hurricanes come through here and displaced some people here so we wanted to give back.”

And even serve them a home cooked meal.

“We have red beans and rice, green beans, and baked chicken. A lot of times they don't get hot meals when they're going through this. I remember in 2016 we were looking for food and food was nowhere so we wanted to make sure we were giving them some comfort food, some Louisiana food, good Louisiana cooking.”

It's all about neighbors, helping neighbors.

“We just help one another, we love one another, that doesn't mean your neighbor right here in Baton Rouge. It can be two hours away, it can be 12 hours away. It's still our neighbors.”